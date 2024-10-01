Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test: Allrounder Ravindra Jadeja joins 300-wicket club

Kanpur: Spin-bowling allrounder Ravindra Jadeja etched his name into the record books on Monday after claiming his landmark 300th Test wickets.

Jadeja became the seventh Indian bowler to reach 300 Test wickets and also joined the elite club of players, who have scored 3,000 runs and taken 300 scalps in Test cricket. Only Kapil Dev and R. Ashwin had achieved the feat before him for India.

Moreover, he became the second fastest Indian by balls (17428) to complete the 300 Test wickets milestone after R. Ashwin (15,636 balls). It also placed him as the fastest Asian to complete the double milestone and the second-fastest player in the world after England great Ian Botham. (IANS)

