IND VS ENG 2nd Test: India captain Rohit Sharma gives credit to bowlers

After defeating England by 106 runs to win the second Test, India captain Rohit Sharma lauded the bowlers for stepping up to lead the team to victory in not-so-easy conditions.
Visakhapatnam: After defeating England by 106 runs to win the second Test, India captain Rohit Sharma lauded the bowlers for stepping up to lead the team to victory in not-so-easy conditions.

In day four’s play at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Monday, off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and fast-bowler Jasprit Bumrah took three wickets each for India to defend 399 after bowling out England for 292.

Bumrah, whose spell of 6-45 gave India a vital 171-run first-innings lead, was the pick of the bowlers again with his spell of 3-46. Bumrah finishes the Visakhapatnam Test with match figures of 9-91, which is also the best figures for an Indian fast-bowler on home soil in Tests against England.

Ashwin bowled well to take 3-72 and is now just one wicket away from reaching 500 Test scalps. Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and Mukesh Kumar took a wicket each in India bouncing back from the 28-run defeat in Hyderabad with an emphatic series-squaring victory at Visakhapatnam.

"(Bumrah) He's a champion player for us, done the job for a while. When you win a game like that you have to look at the overall performance. We know that winning a Test match in these conditions is not going to be easy, the bowlers stepped up,” said Rohit after the match ended.

With the bat, young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal made a majestic 209 in the first innings, and Rohit appreciated his efforts. "(Jaiswal) Looks like a very good player, understands his game. Got a long way to go, of course. It was an exceptional knock. He has a lot to offer the team, I hope he stays humble. The wicket was good to bat on, a lot of the batters got starts and didn't convert. They are young, new to this format, it will take some time." (IANS)

