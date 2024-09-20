India all dressed up for title defence against Bangladesh in SAFF U17 Championship

Thimpu: India will begin their SAFF U17 Championship title defence against Bangladesh in the first game of Group A at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu, Bhutan on Friday.

Maldives are the other side in the three-team Group A, against whom India will play on September 24. Group B consists of hosts Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Pakistan. The top two teams from each group will progress to the semi-finals on September 28, followed by the final on September 30. India were the champions in 2022, which was the previous occasion the tournament was held for the U17 age group. IANS

