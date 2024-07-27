India all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer joins Lancashire for One-Day Cup, County Championship

Manchester: India all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer has joined English county club Lancashire for the ongoing One-Day Cup and two rounds of the County Championship. He is expected to make his debut against Kent on July 28. Phil Salt, Iyer’s teammate in Kolkata Knight Riders, recommended him to the club during their successful IPL campaign this year after he scored half-centuries against Sunrisers Hyderabad in both the qualifying round and the final.

Iyer’s assignment will last for five weeks, and he is expected to return before the Duleep Trophy, India’s domestic season opener, begins on September 5.

“This is a deal we have worked hard to complete. Venkatesh will add experience to a young side during the One-Day Cup while providing an explosive batting option in the middle-order and another seam bowler that we can turn to with the ball,” Lancashire’s Director of Cricket Mark Chilton said.

“He will also be available for our County Championship matches against Surrey and Hampshire towards the end of August and gives us another high-quality overseas option to select from,” he added.

