India are pretty much in the game, it is 70-30: Shubman Gill

Visakhapatnam: India batter Shubman Gill believes the hosts are pretty much in the game after setting a daunting target of 399 for England in the second Test, adding that it is currently 70-30 in favour of them.

"I think it is a pretty decent wicket to bat on. Run scoring is not easy, you can't hit on the rise, and you have to apply yourself because the odd one is turning and keeping low. Hopefully, if we get the right number of balls in the right area tomorrow, we'll get the job done."

"We are pretty much in the game; I think it is about 70-30 at the moment. I think the morning session will be important because we have seen moisture for the quicker bowlers and spinners so if you get the right number of balls in the right area it should be good," said Gill to broadcasters.

With the bat, the day belonged to Gill, who hit his third Test century in India’s second innings total of 255. Gill got a few slices of luck early on and made it count by slamming 104 off 147 balls, his first Test century as a number three batter.

Gill could have been the third batter to get out in the morning session for India if he hadn’t taken the DRS on an LBW decision against Tom Hartley, with replays showing a slight inside edge.

"The first one that I nicked, I definitely didn't feel but Shreyas Iyer, at the other end, told me to take the review just in case it was the umpire's call and once I saw the deflection on the big screen I was pleased," he said. IANS

