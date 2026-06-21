India bag silver in mixed 4x400m, bronze in mixed 4x100m on opening day of Asian Relay Championships

NEW DELHI: India won a silver and a bronze on the opening day of the Asian Relay Championships on Saturday. The Indian mixed 4x100m quartet of Animesh Kujur, Gaurav Pranav, Tamanna and SS Sneha clocked 41.47 seconds to take the bronze medal. Thailand won gold with a time of 41.14 seconds, while China took the silver in 41.29 seconds.

Later in the day, the Indian mixed 4x400m team of TS Shetty, Barath Sridhar, M.R. Poovamma and Neeru Pathak won the silver, clocking 3 minutes and 17.06 seconds.

Kazakhstan won with a time of 3:16.35, while China took the bronze in 3:17.20. Agencies

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