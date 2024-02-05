India beat Pakistan to enter Davis Cup 2024 World Group I

Islamabad: The Indian team reached the Davis Cup 2024 World Group I with a victory over Pakistan on the historic visit to the neighbouring nation after 60 years, here on Sunday.

Going into Day 2 World Group I play-off tie with a 2-0 lead, the duo of Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni overcame a late challenge from Aqeel Khan and Muzammil Murtaza in the doubles match to seal the tie.

The Bhambri-Myneni pair outplayed the Pakistani duo in a two-hour encounter to register a 6-2, 7-6(7-5) victory. This is India’s eighth straight victory against Pakistan in Davis Cup.

With singles victories registered by Ramkumar Ramanathan and Sriram Balaji on Day 1, India took an unassailable 3-0 lead.

The 28-year-old Poonacha was then asked to play the dead fourth rubber against Muhammad Shoaib, who he beat 6-3, 6-4. The fifth match was not played. Agencies

