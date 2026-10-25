India become second team to play 300 T20Is

India became only the second team after Pakistan to play 300 or more T20 internationals during its 2nd match against New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday. Pakistan have played 304 T20Is so far. After India, New Zealand has played the third most matches in the format — 269.

India have won 199 out of 299 matches so far and lost 83. It has tied seven and 10 ended without result.

Pakistan, however, have only won 176, lost 116 and tied 4. There have eight no result games for it.

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