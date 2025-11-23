India-Bhutan Friendship Football Tournament 2025 Kicks Off in Samdrup Jongkhar

A CORRESPONDENT

GORESWAR: Under the initiative of the India-Bhutan Friendship Association, popularly known as BIFA, the India-Bhutan Friendship Football Tournament-25 began today at the public playground in Samdrup Jongkhar, the district headquarters of Eastern Bhutan.

The tournament was inaugurated at 5 PM by the Deputy Commissioner of Samdrup Jongkhar. The event was attended by Pankaj Chakravarty, District Commissioner of Tamulpur district, Taburam Pegu, Superintendent of Police, BIFA Vice President Sonam Dukpa, and several BIFA officials.

In today’s exciting inaugural match held between Radiance Club, Barpeta and Bhutan Changzong FC, Barpeta Radiance FC defeated Changzong FC, Samdrup Jongkhar by 1–0, securing their place in the next round.

