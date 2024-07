Houston: India boys finished sixth and the girls seventh in the team events of the World Junior Squash Championships which concluded here on Tuesday. The boys lost to England 1-2 in a match for fifth position, while the girls beat New Zealand 2-1 in the clash for the seventh – both matches going to the decider. IANS

