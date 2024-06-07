India Captain Sunil Chhetri Retires From International Football as fourth highest goal-scorer

Kolkata: Sunil Chhetri, the captain of the Indian National football, was felicitated by after he retired from international football, following a goalless draw between India and Kuwait in the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier on Thursday.

Several prominent dignitaries of the Indian football circuit, including the president of the All India Football Federation, were present in the felicitation ceremony.

The program began with Arup Biswas, the Sports Minister of West Bengal giving him a gold necklace which was followed by mementos by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and the three big clubs of Kolkata - East Bengal, Mohun Bagan and Mohammedan SC.

Chhetri had started is professional football career in Kolkata, 22 years ago, penning a contract with the Mariners, but also played with East Bengal for a brief period of time.

Playing against Kuwait in the FIFA World Cup 2026, he hung up his boots on the international stage, in the same city, the City of Joy, with tears in his eyes.

Chhetri took his time following the full-time whistle and thanked the fans for their tremendous support.

The Indian national team stood and clapped for one of the finest players to play for the Blue Tigers as the 39-year-old lapped the stadium, taking in the feeling one last time and was given a guard of honour, which saw the skipper cry. Agencies

Chhetri finishes fourth among international goal-scorers

Chhetri ended his career as the fourth-highest goal scorer in international football behind legendary footballers, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Ali Daei. The Indian captain trails FIFA World Cup winner Messi, who has scored 106 in 180 matches, and Ronaldo tops the list, having scored 128 goals from 206 appearances for Portugal. Iran’s Daei is second in the list with 108 goals for his country.

Chhetri made his senior debut for India against Pakistan in 2005 and has featured on the scoresheets ever since.

Highest goal scorers in International Football:

Player Country Goals Matches

C. Ronaldo Portugal 128 206

Ali Daei Iran 108 148

Lionel Messi Argentina 106 180

Sunil Chhetri India 94 151

Mokhtar Dahari Malaysia 89 142

All trophies won by Chhetri for India

AFC Challenge Cup: 2008

SAFF Championship: 2011, 2015, 2021, 2023

Nehru Cup: 2007, 2009, 2012

Intercontinental Cup: 2018, 2023

Tri-nation series: 2023

A look at iconic moments of Chhetri

A debut to remember:

Chhetri made his senior debut for India against Pakistan on June 12, 2005, in Quetta. He made it an occasion to remember by grabbing his maiden senior goal for his country in that match.

First senior title:

In 2007, Chhetri won his first senior title with India after helping his team lift the Nehru Cup and finished as the second-highest goal scorer in that edition with four goals. He won the trophy again in 2009 and 2012 ( he topped the scoring charts with four goals).

Hat-trick in the final:

Then 24-year-old Chhetri helped India win the 2008 AFC Challenge Cup for the first time. He was the top-scorer for the nation (four goals), including a hat-trick in the final against Tajikistan.

Becoming captain of the national team:

Chhetri became captain of the national team in 2012. It was a momentous year for him after he set a new record of scoring seven goals in a single edition of the SAFF Championship, surpassing I.M. Vijayan’s record of six.

An iconic appeal:

In June 2018, Chhetri scored a hat-trick in a 5-0 win against Chinese Taipei in the Intercontinental Cup, but seeing a poor turnout, he appealed to fans to come and support Indian football. On his 100th international appearance, he got the best gift as fans turned up in numbers to witness India beat Kenya 3–0. Chhetri scored twice.

In the record books again:

In June 2023, Chhetri captained India to a record-extending ninth SAFF Championship title. Not only did he finish as that edition’s top scorer with five goals, he became the joint-highest goalscorer in SAFF championship history with 23 goals, along with Maldives’ Ali Ashfaq.

The 150th appearance:

The Indian captain made his 150th appearance against Afghanistan in a FIFA World Cup qualifying match. While India lost 2-1, Chhetri managed to get on the scoresheet, which extended his unique record of scoring for India in his first, 25th, 50th, 75th, 100th, 125th and 150th games.

