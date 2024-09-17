India Clinch 5th Asian Champions Trophy with a Hard-Fought 1-0 Win Over China

NEW DELHI: India won the 2023 Asian Champions Trophy defeating a stubborn China 1-0 in the scrappy final on Tuesday, September 17. Jugraj Singh's solitary goal at the fag end in the 51st minute proved to be enough for India as they clinched their fifth title, while China played valiantly throughout the game and refused to give up without a fight. The reigning champions had defeated China in the tournament opener 3-0, but such would not be the case in the final.

China was surprising the hosts with early pressure in the match. They reverted to a strategy of hitting on the counterattacks that had imperiled them during the initial match. India, spearheaded by Harmanpreet Singh, therefore had to play back as China was keen on taking them off guard.

It was in the opening quarter when India's Sukhjeet Singh managed a smart attempt on goal, but the Chinese goalkeeper was sharp to deflect the shot. India earned their first penalty corner soon after in the 9th minute, but the Chinese defense managed to block the effort. A second penalty corner followed, but this time Harmanpreet missed the target.

As the quarter of play wore on, China gained momentum, being awarded a pair of penalty corners which tested Indian goalkeeper Krishan Pathak, keeping his side level. China's disciplined defense kept India from getting past them as the second quarter began, and the game became a tactical stalemate.

In the 27th minute, India narrowly missed scoring as the ball hit the post off Harmanpreet's power drag-flick. A minute later, Manpreet Singh was fouled inside the D and India were awarded a penalty stroke initially. However, China successfully reviewed the decision and went into half-time with the game still goalless.

In the third quarter, India launched a number of attacks and China found themselves on the back foot. Once again, Pathak was called upon in the 41st minute to make that crucial save from a Chinese penalty corner. When the game moved into the final quarter, tension mounted, but it was India who finally broke the deadlock.

The great run by Harmanpreet with which he himself facilitated Jugraj to reach the Chinese goal with a gentle kick as China continued to attack in the hope of an equalizer and at the back, Indians had rock-solid defense.