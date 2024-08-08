India Clinches Bronze in Men’s Hockey at Paris Olympics with 2-1 Victory Over Spain

PARIS: India secured bronze medal in men’s hockey at Paris Olympics on Thursday August 8, with thrilling 2-1 win over Spain. Victory not only marked memorable send-off for legendary goalkeeper PR Sreejesh. It also saw India retain bronze medal won at Tokyo Olympics.

The match began with strong performance from Spain. Marc Miralles Portillo converted penalty stroke in 18th minute to give his team 1-0 lead. Despite several penalty corner opportunities in second quarter Spain was unable to capitalize. Solid defensive display from India, orchestrated by Sreejesh played crucial role.

India’s quest for equalizer was spearheaded by captain Harmanpreet Singh. Skipper’s drag flick in 30th minute found back of net, leveling score at 1-1. Harmanpreet continued heroics with decisive goal in 33rd minute. This gave India 2-1 lead that ultimately proved insuperable for Spain.

Despite Spain’s best efforts to mount comeback including valiant push in final minutes, India’s resolute defense secured bronze medal position in evenly contested match.

India’s journey to bronze medal began with dramatic 3-2 victory over New Zealand in opening game. Black Sticks initially led with Sam Lane’s eighth-minute goal. However, India rallied with goals from Mandeep Singh (24') and Vivek Sagar Prasad (34') to take 2-1 lead. New Zealand equalized in 53rd minute through Simon Child. A late goal from Harmanpreet Singh clinched win for India.

In second Pool B match, India faced tough challenge from Argentina. Argentina’s Lucas Martinez gave his team lead. However, Harmanpreet Singh’s crucial goal in 59th minute ensured 1-1 draw and kept India’s campaign on track.

India’s dominance continued in third match of pool stage where they defeated Ireland 2-0. Harmanpreet Singh’s twin strikes were crucial in cementing their place in semi-finals.

Bronze medal win at Paris Olympics adds another illustrious chapter to India’s hockey legacy. This was highlighted by Harmanpreet Singh’s outstanding performances and fitting farewell for PR Sreejesh.