India crush Indonesia 13-1 to launch dominant Asian Games hockey title defence

Nagoya: India launched their Asian Games men’s hockey title defence in emphatic fashion, decimating Indonesia 13-1 in their opening Pool A encounter on Sunday. Eight different goal-scorers were on target for the Indian team, headlined by Dilpreet Singh’s four-goal haul, as India put on a clinical display from the first whistle to the last. With a comprehensive win to start their campaign, India will next take on Sri Lanka in their second Pool A fixture on September 22. IANS

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