India drawn with Bahrain, Cameroon, Grenada, Laos and Senegal in inaugural FIFA U15 World Cup group

New Delhi: India have been drawn in Group K alongside Bahrain, Cameroon, Grenada, Laos and Senegal in the inaugural FIFA U15 World Cup, which will be held in Baku in October. The India U15 men’s team will play five matches over three days in the qualification stage at the Hovsan Competition Complex in Baku.

India will begin their campaign against Laos on October 24. The following day, they will play twice, taking on Cameroon before facing Grenada, with all matches scheduled to be played on Pitch 1B.

India will complete the qualification stage with another double-header on October 26. They will face Bahrain on Pitch 9A, then take on Senegal on Pitch 8A.

With the tournament open to all FIFA Member Associations, 191 national teams have been divided into 32 groups. 943 matches will be played across 20 match pitches over six competition days.

Matches at the FIFA U15 World Cup &Festival will be played in an 8v8 format, with two 20-minute halves separated by a five-minute half-time break. The pitch will measure 68 metres by 50 metres, and rolling substitutions will be permitted throughout the match. The participating teams will arrive in Baku on October 22, followed by an official training day on October 23. (IANS)

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