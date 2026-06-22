India Edge Netherlands 3-2 in Thrilling FIH Pro League Clash in Rotterdam

NEW DELHI: The Indian Men’s Hockey Team produced a resilient performance to defeat the Netherlands 3-2 in their last match of the FIH Pro League Rotterdam leg at Hockey Club Rotterdam on Sunday.

Goals from Jugraj Singh (18’), Abhishek (27’), and Rajinder Singh (56’) helped India secure its second outright victory of the leg against the Dutch side.

Stand-in captain Hardik Singh was named Player of the Match for his exceptional leadership and midfield display. IANS

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