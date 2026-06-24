India edge Pakistan 4-3 in thriller to climb FIH Pro League table

London: The Indian men’s hockey team started the London leg of their FIH Pro League European tour with a thrilling 4-3 victory over archrivals Pakistan at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre near London on Tuesday.

After a slow start in the opening quarter, India found their rhythm and went on to secure their third outright win of this Pro League season, thwarting a late scare by Pakistan. The victory moved India up to the seventh position in the points table.

Goals from Abhishek (22’), Nilakanta Sharma (24’), Sukhjeet Singh (40’), and Rajinder Singh (52’) guided India home in the high-voltage encounter.

The win moves India to seventh spot in the nine-team points table, overtaking Spain (11 points from 12 games). Pakistan, with zero points, is at the bottom.

The Men in Blue will meet Pakistan once again in this round on June 26 after taking on hosts England in their next match on Wednesday. They will round off their campaign in the FIH Pro league against England on June 29 at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in London. Agencies

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