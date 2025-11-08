India edge Pakistan by DLS method

Hong Kong: Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa and Bharat Chipli played blazing knocks as India defeated Pakistan by two runs via DLS Method in a rain-affected Pool C match of the Hong Kong Sixes, in Hong Kong on Friday.

Uthappa smashed a quick-fire 28 off 11 balls and Chipli struck 24 (13b) as India posted 86/4 in six overs.

Pakistan began the chase well, reaching 41/1 after three overs before heavy rain halted play. Once play was called off, the DLS calculation left Pakistan two runs short of the par score.

Stuart Binny’s economical spell, where he conceded seven runs and took a wicket, proved to be the difference.

In Pool B, Australia cruised to a 10-wicket win over the UAE, chasing down a target of 88 in just three overs. Jack Wood led the assault with a blistering 55 (11b), while Nick Hobson remained unbeaten on 26 (5b). Agencies

