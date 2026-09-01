India Edge Syria 1-0 in AFC U-20 Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers

NEW DELHI: India began its AFC Under-20 Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers campaign with a narrow 1-0 win over Syria at the Do’stlik Stadium in Tashkent on Monday. It was a last-gasp goal from Singamayum Shami in the 86th minute after he rolled in the ball into the back of the net from a cutback. The Mahesh Gawli-coached Indian team will face host Uzbekistan next as it searches for its first appearance in the U-20 Asian Cup since 2006. Agencies

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