India Falls to Spain in Intense Hockey Match

New Delhi: Indian Men’s Hockey Team suffered a 0–2 defeat against Spain in a closely contested encounter, with the Spanish side capitalising on their chances while India were unable to convert promising opportunities despite sustained attacking intent. Goals from Ignacio Abajo (6’) and Ignacio Cobos (36’), one in each half, proved decisive as Spain combined clinical finishing with disciplined defending to secure the win. IANS

