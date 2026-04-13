India Finish Second with 17 Medals at 2026 Asian Wrestling Championships in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan

New Delhi: India signed off their campaign with two silver and a bronze medal to take their overall tally to 17 medals, including two gold, in the 2026 Asian Wrestling Championships in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on Sunday.

With an overall tally of two gold, six silver, and nine bronze medals, India finished second in the table behind Asian superpower Iran.

The Indian freestyle wrestlers finished with two gold, three silver, and two bronze medals, while the women bagged one silver and four bronze medals.

On the final day of competition, India had two wrestlers in gold medal bouts, but neither could find a way past their respective opponents.

In the 61kg freestyle final, Aman went down to Kwang Myong Kim of North Korea in a high-scoring final that ended 13-10 in the Korean's favour. Aman, a Paris Olympics bronze medallist in the 57kg weight category, was playing in a higher weight category in Bishkek.

Later, Mukul Dahiya went down 0-7 against Iran’s Kamran G Ghasempour in the men’s 86kg freestyle final to take India’s silver medal tally to six. Dinesh then signed off the Indian campaign with a bronze medal as he registered a dominant 12-1 win over Arslanbek Turdubekov of Kyrgyzstan in the men’s 125kg freestyle bout.

With Iran topping the Team Rankings with 178 points, India were second with 162 as Japan ended third with 127 points. IANS

Also Read: Asian Wrestling Championships 2026: Nitesh Wins Silver, Sachin Sahrawat and Prince Add Bronze as India’s Medal Tally Grows