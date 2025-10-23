India gears up to host FIDE World Cup 2025

New Delhi: Vidit Gujrathi expressed his excitement ahead of the FIDE World Cup 2025 as India prepares to host the global tournament in Goa in November.

He shared a video of the anthem on his X account and captioned the post, writing:

“The World Cup anthem is out! Goa in Nov will witness the chess intensity of the highest level! #Itsyourmove #Fideworldcup2025”

The anthem also features video clips of the chess players’ meetup with PM Narendra Modi, from the time when the Indian contingent clinched historic wins at the 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest.

On Tuesday, Goa’s chief minister Pramod Sawant unveiled the official logo and anthem for the FIDE World Cup 2025. After 23 years, the tournament returns to India and will feature 206 players from 82 nations.

The FIDE World Cup 2025, one of the most esteemed events on the global chess calendar, will take place in North Goa from 31 October to 27 November 2025, attracting top players from around the world in a knockout format for a prize fund of USD 2 million (approximately INR 17.58 crore).

While the logo embodies Goa’s vibrant, culturally rich identity—highlighting the state’s coastal charm and the strategic sophistication of chess—the anthem, performed by legendary artist Daler Mehndi, adds an air of grandeur and mystique to the occasion.

The Indian contingent will be led by reigning World Champion D. Gukesh, alongside top talents such as Arjun Erigaisi, R. Praggnanandhaa, Nihal Sarin, Vidit Gujarathi, and Women’s World Cup Champion Divya Deshmukh will be playing her first home game since the historic win.

Iconic singer Daler Mehndi, known for his powerful and distinctive voice, infuses the anthem with his signature vibrancy, rhythm, and energy.

At the World Cup, players will compete in a knockout format, with the top three finishers qualifying for the 2026 Candidates Tournament, the second-to-last stage before the World Chess Championship. (IANS)

