India go down to Australia as late goal seals Sultan of Johor Cup title

Johor: The Indian junior men’s hockey team produced a fighting performance but went down 1-2 to Australia in the final of the Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 in Johor, Malaysia, on Saturday.

India conceded a goal in the 13th minute before hitting back through Anmol Ekka (17’) early in the second quarter to draw level. The contest remained evenly poised until the final moments, when Ian Grobbelaar (59’) converted a late penalty corner to seal the title for Australia.

India began on a promising note, moving the ball around with short, crisp passes that gave them the bulk of possession in the early exchanges.

At the 10-minute mark, Amir Ali’s powerful long-range shot was cleverly deflected goalward by Gurjot, only for McCausland to parry it away once again.

Australia earned the first penalty corner of the match in the 13th minute, and Ian Grobbelaar (13’) converted it with precision to make it 1-0. They won another penalty corner just before the end of the quarter, but splendid work from Indian Goalkeeper Prince Deep Singh kept them out.

The Blue Colts began the second quarter with intent, winning two penalty corners in quick succession. The breakthrough came in the second, as Anmol Ekka’s (17’) fiery strike to the left of McCausland brought India level at 1-1.

Grobbelaar (59’) converted yet again to help the Kookaburras edge ahead in the dying embers of the game. It was India’s turn to try to make the most of the set-pieces, right? India took a series of shots from penalty corners in the final minute, but the equaliser eluded the Blue Colts. IANS

