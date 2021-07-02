India got ahead of themselves vs NZ in World Test Championship final: Alastair Cook

NEW DELHI: New Zealand had a big edge over India even before the World Test Championship (WTC) final started last month in Southampton, former England captain Alastair Cook has said.



"I did say New Zealand were going to win that game purely down to the fact that they were match-hardened. Those two Test matches against England were such perfect preparation," Cook said on a BBC Test Match Special Podcast episode.

New Zealand's preparation ahead of the WTC final included beating England 1-0 in the two-Test series while India took the field for the final on the back of just one intra-squad match.

"Intra-squad games, as good as your intention might be, it hasn't got the same intensity. First hour might be really competitive but everything goes less and less and less. India were hard done by that way," Cook said.

Cook felt that India's move to announce the playing XI a day before the final was not a good sign. IANS

