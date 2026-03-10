India Holds Top Position in Pool B After Draw with Scotland

Hyderabad: The Indian Women's Hockey Team played out a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Scotland in their second Pool B match of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Hyderabad, Telangana at the G. M. C. Balayogi Hockey Ground on Monday.

With this result, both India and Scotland sit on four points in the group, though the hosts retain the number one spot due to a superior goal difference. Goals from Navneet Kaur (18’) and Sunelita Toppo (29’) were matched by Scotland's Heather McEwan (6’) and Fiona Burnet (33’).

India will next face Wales on Wednesday at 7:30 PM IST. IANS

