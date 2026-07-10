India hosted 36 international events in 2 years; at least 29 more in pipeline till 2028: Mansukh Mandaviya

New Delhi: As India accelerates its preparations to host the Commonwealth Games 2030 and strengthens its bid for the Olympic and Paralympic Games 2036, Union sport minister Mansukh Mandaviya stressed that hosting international competitions enhances the nation’s global reputation and provides invaluable competitive exposure for Indian athletes.

From New Delhi and Ahmedabad to Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Goa, Guwahati, Rajgir, Patna, Hyderabad, Pune, Lucknow and Mahabalipuram, cities across the country are increasingly becoming hubs for international sport.

Between January 2025 and June 2026, India successfully hosted 36 international sporting competitions across more than 15 cities, showcasing not only world-class sporting infrastructure but also its growing organisational expertise in delivering events across a wide range of Olympic and non-Olympic disciplines, as per the ministry release.

The competitions ranged from World Championships and Asian Championships to World Cups, international ranking tournaments and continental qualifiers, covering sports such as athletics, hockey, badminton, shooting, boxing, table tennis, football, aquatics, para sports, chess, cycling, fencing, volleyball, rugby, surfing and many more.

Many of these events marked historic milestones, with India hosting several prestigious competitions for the very first time while also producing record-breaking performances by Indian athletes on home soil.

“Hosting international competitions has become a key pillar in India’s sporting ecosystem. Apart from enhancing the nation’s global reputation, these events provide invaluable competitive exposure for Indian athletes, reduce the financial burden of overseas participation, strengthen technical expertise among officials and volunteers, and create lasting sporting infrastructure and operational capabilities across multiple cities. As we prepare to host CWG 2030, and bid for Olympic 2036, the experience gained from hosting events in 15 cities will help us strengthen our capabilities further,” Mandaviya said.

The momentum is set to continue throughout the remainder of the year. Eleven more international competitions are already scheduled between July and December 2026, including the Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships, World Snooker Championships, Para Archery Asia Cup, World Surf League events, Asian Junior Chess Championships and several international badminton, football and rugby competitions.

India’s sporting calendar extends well beyond 2026. The country has already secured the hosting rights for 19 major international competitions during 2027 and 2028, including marquee events such as the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2028 in Bhubaneswar, the ISSF World Cup and Asian Shooting Championships, Asian Indoor Athletics Championships, FIH Pro League home leg, international badminton tournaments and several World Surf League, table tennis and para athletics events.

Beyond these confirmed events, several National Sports Federations (NSFs) are actively pursuing bids to bring additional continental and world championships to India, reflecting the country’s growing confidence and credibility within the international sporting community. IANS

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