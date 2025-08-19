India likely to announce squad for Women's ODI World Cup

New Delhi: The Neetu David-led selection committee is likely to announce the squad for the Women’s ODI World Cup and the preceding three-match home ODI series against Australia on Tuesday. Sources tracking the developments told IANS that the selection committee meeting is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon. There have also been indications that the World Cup squad may be finalised in the meeting, but could be announced at a later date. IANS

Also Read: ‘The door is always open for him’: Khalid on Chhetri’s omission from India camp

Also Watch: