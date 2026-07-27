India lose to Namibia in women’s pairs lawn bowls competition

Glasgow: India’s Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh suffered their first defeat of the Commonwealth Games 2026 women’s pairs lawn bowls competition after losing to Namibia’s Amanda Steenkamp and Diana Viljoen in a dramatic Group B contest on Sunday.

Despite the setback, India remained firmly in the race for a place in the knockout stage after England lost their tiebreak to South Africa in the other Group B fixture.

The result means India and England will now meet later in the day in a winner-takes-all clash, with qualification from the group on the line. IANS

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