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India lose to Namibia in women’s pairs lawn bowls competition

India’s Rupa Rani and Pinki lose first lawn bowls match at CWG 2026 but remain in contention for knockout stage qualification.
women’s pairs lawn bowls competition
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Glasgow: India’s Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh suffered their first defeat of the Commonwealth Games 2026 women’s pairs lawn bowls competition after losing to Namibia’s Amanda Steenkamp and Diana Viljoen in a dramatic Group B contest on Sunday.

Despite the setback, India remained firmly in the race for a place in the knockout stage after England lost their tiebreak to South Africa in the other Group B fixture.

The result means India and England will now meet later in the day in a winner-takes-all clash, with qualification from the group on the line. IANS

Also Read: Mandaviya hails Rishikanta Singh Chanambam for CWG 2026 silver in men’s 60kg weightlifting

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women’s pairs lawn bowls competition
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