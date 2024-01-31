India lose to Netherlands in quarters of FIH Hockey5s Men’s World Cup

Muscat: India suffered a 4-7 loss to the Netherlands in the quarterfinals of the FIH Hockey5s Men’s World Cup on Tuesday.

Mohammed Raheel (1’, 7’, 25’) scored a hat-trick, while Mandeep Mor (11’) netted a goal for India. For the Netherlands, Sander de Wijn (4’, 15’), and Alexander Schop (10’, 26’) scored a brace each with Lucas Middendorp (12’), Jamie van Aart (13’), and Pepijn Reyenga (20’) netting a goal each.

India will next play against Kenya in the 5-8th place match later in the day. IANS

