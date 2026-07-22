India Make Commanding Opening-Day Statement with Seven Players Progressing at World Junior Squash

Niagara-on-the-Lake: India have kickstarted their campaign at the World Squash Junior Championships strongly with women’s top seed Anahat Singh, who is hoping to become India’s first-ever junior world champion, advancing into the next round after a straight-game 11-2, 11-1, 11-3 against Australia’s Lilly Wilson.

Amidst the excitement of the opening day, India’s Saanvi Kalanki was able to impress and book her place into the next round after enduring a five-game battle against the Netherlands’ seed, Elcke Mols, 11-9, 9-11, 11-8, 7-11, 11-6. Kalanki, who took the lead in the opener, 11-9, was forced into a back-and-forth battle, with Mols levelling the scoreline twice to force a fifth game. However, it proved that the Dutch player’s efforts were for nothing, as Kalanki was able to claim the fifth 11-6.

Meanwhile, Anika Dubey registered a straight-game 11-7, 11-3, 11-5 victory over Anna Kuwahara of Japan and Rudra Singh received walkover by Khadija Abdulraheem of Nigeria.

In the men’s section, the trio of Aryaveer Dewan, Yusha Nafees and Gurveer Singh, who received the first-round bye, advanced to the men’s singles third round

Aryaveer registered a 12-10, 11-6, 11-9 win over Levi Visser of Germany. Yusha secured a convincing 11-1, 11-1, 11-1 victory over Brazil’s Matheus Frabetti while, Gurveer beat Christian Dromgoole of Ireland 11-3, 8-11, 11-5, 11-6. However, Purav Rambhia lost to England’s Ronnie Hickling.

Defending men’s champion and No.1 seed Mohamad Zakaria started his run with a straight-game victory over Macau, China’s Wu Cheok Io, as he aims to become the first men’s player to win the title three times. IANS

Also Read: ‘I will continue to give my all,’: Fernandez Breaks Silence Following Red Card in FIFA World Cup Final