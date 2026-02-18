‘India moving in right path, wishing momentum continues till end,’ says BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia

NEW DELHI: Team India have made a powerful statement in the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, maintaining an unbeaten run in the group stage and booking their place in the Super 8 stage with one Group A game to spare, and the BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia believes that the Men in Blue are heading “in the right path”. Unbeaten so far, India will play the Netherlands at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday and will hope to make it four wins in four games to head into the Super 8s with momentum on their side.

“Team India is moving in the right path till now in the tournament...wishing the momentum continues till the end,” Saikia told IANS.

The defending champions began their campaign with a close victory over the United States of America at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Reduced to 77/6 early on, India leaned on skipper Suryakumar Yadav for inspiration. His gritty 84 not out under pressure guided India to a competitive total, and the bowlers backed it up by effectively containing the USA to secure a 29-run victory. IANS

Also Read: T20 WC: Australia eliminated, Zimbabwe qualify for Super 8s after washed-out Ireland clash