India need a solid foundation to chase big score: Robin Uthappa

New Delhi: Former India batter Robin Uthappa provided a detailed assessment of the recently concluded second T20I at Mullanpur, praising South Africa’s all-round excellence whilst questioning India’s lack of clarity in batting roles during a big chase.

India’s experiment with batting flexibility came under scrutiny after they fell short in a challenging run chase against the Proteas, allowing the visitors to level the five-match series 1-1.

Reflecting on South Africa’s response after losing the opening game on JioHotstar’s ‘Follow The Blues,’ Uthappa underlined how effectively they dominated all three departments, saying, “South Africa batted and bowled exceptionally well to bounce back after the first game. With the new ball they were outstanding on that surface, Lungi Ngidi’s delivery to Shubman Gill was an absolute peach, and the ball to Abhishek Sharma cramped him for room on a testing back-of-a-length. They consistently hit the right areas and kept India under pressure.”

“With the bat, they made a clear statement by attacking India’s best bowlers, including Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh, right from the start. Quinton de Kock was phenomenal, built strong partnerships with Aiden Markram, ran superbly with Dewald Brevis, and kept the tempo high by hitting in his preferred zones. Donovan Ferreira and David Miller then finished things off in style. It was a complete performance from South Africa, and on a rare off day for Bumrah and Arshdeep, they out-batted, out-bowled, and out-fielded India,” he added. IANS

