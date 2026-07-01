India Open rescheduled as BWF unveils 2027-28 calendar

Kuala Lumpur: The India Open Super 750 will be held in February 2027 and at the end of January 2028, after the Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Tuesday unveiled its 35-tournament World Tour calendar for the next two seasons. India’s top badminton tournament was originally set for January 13 to 18 in the year 2026, at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi. It will now be held from February 2 to 7, 2027, and January 25 to 30, 2028.

The BWF also announced that the Syed Modi India International has been downgraded to a Super 100 tournament. This event in Lucknow will take place from July 27 to August 1, 2027, and from July 25 to 30, 2028. IANS

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