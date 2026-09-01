India opener Mayank Agarwal signs four-game deal with Durham for County Championship promotion push

Chester-le-Street: India opener Mayank Agarwal has signed a four-game contract with Durham for the final phase of the ongoing County Championship Division Two season, the English county club announced on Monday. Agarwal, 35, joins head coach Ryan Campbell’s squad to bolster their promotion push in Division Two, starting with their upcoming fixture against Northamptonshire at the cinch County Ground. Agarwal replaces South Africa batter David Bedingham, who has returned home to prepare for the Proteas men’s international red-ball summer at home. IANS

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