India opener Pratika Rawal joins Warwickshire Women ahead of One-Day Cup push

New Delhi: India opener Pratika Rawal has signed for Warwickshire Women and will join the squad ahead of the club's next round of One-Day Cup fixtures beginning on August 19, marking another significant step in the 25-year-old's rapidly rising career.

Since her debut for India in 2024, Rawal has become one of the most promising figures in international cricket. As an opener, she has had an outstanding beginning to her one-day international career, accumulating over 600 runs at an average of just under 70 in her first 10 games and thus positioning herself as one of the leading opening batters in the world in the 50-over format.

She played a pivotal role in India's successful campaign at the 2025 Women's World Cup, ending the tournament as the top run-scorer with 308 runs; Rawal also scored her second century in one-day international cricket in a match which the team needed to win before missing the final due to injury.

This year Rawal made her Test debut for India against Australia, where she scored 68 in the second innings; her transfer to Warwickshire will also represent her second period of playing cricket in England since India had won a 2-1 ODI series against England the previous year.

"It's a great signing for the team, and we are most pleased to be able to welcome Pratika to Edgbaston. Our position in the One Day Cup table at the moment is a good one, and that bringing in a player of Pratika's calibre can only serve to strengthen our team as we aim to end the season on a positive note," the club said in a release on Tuesday.

Rawal said that she is looking forward to taking on the challenge of playing county cricket and is excited by the opportunity to play at one of the sport's most famous grounds.

"I am most pleased to be joining Warwickshire; I have heard many positive things about the club and am excited to get going and do all I can to assist the team. Testing myself by playing in England will be a great experience for me, and I'm also looking forward to walking out at Edgbaston, which is such an iconic ground in world cricket," Rawal said. IANS

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