India outplay Ireland in ICC Under-19 Men's World Cup

Bloemfontein: Musheer Khan stole the headlines on Thursday with a smashing hundred, combining with captain Uday Saharan in a 156-run partnership as India beat Ireland by a massive 2-1-run margin to consolidate their position at the top of Group A table in the ICC Under-19 Men's World Cup here.

In the bowling department, left-arm quick Naman Tiwari and Saumy Pandey excelled, sharing seven wickets between them as India bundled out Ireland for 100 in 29.4 overs after posting a challenging 301/7 in 50 overs.

Brief scores: India U19 301/7 in 50 overs (Musheer Khan 118, Uday Saharan 75, ARshin Kulkarni 32; Oliver Riley 3-55, John McNally 2-45) beat Ireland U19 100 all out in 29.4 overs (Daniel Forkin 27 not out; Naman Tiwari 4-53, Saumy Pandey 3-21) by 201 runs. IANS

