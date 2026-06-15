India-Pakistan Clash in Birmingham Sets New Women’s T20 World Cup Attendance Record

Birmingham: The group A fixture between India and Pakistan in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 at Edgbaston, Birmingham broke attendance records in the history of the tournament with a turnout of 18,814. This broke the previous record, also registered by an India vs Pakistan fixture, of 15,935 registered in the group stage fixture of the 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup in Dubai.

The highest turnout for a Women’s T20 World Cup fixture overall is a record that still stands with the Melbourne Cricket Ground which saw 86,174 fans in attendance for the final of the 2020 edition featuring Australia and India. Agencies

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