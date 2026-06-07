India quells Bangladesh Challenge to Lift SAFF Women’s Championship 2026

Margao: India thumped Bangladesh 3-1 to lift the SAFF Women's Championship 2026 at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao on Saturday. Pyari Xaxa struck in the 42nd minute, before Ritu Porna Chakma equalised for defending champions just before half-time.

Both teams came out looking for the lead after the break but it was the hosts who took the lead again, Sanfida Nongrum netting in the 46th minute.

India kept pressing but the Bangladeshi women were equal to the challenge as they kept looking for the equaliser.

Substitute Lynda Kom Serto struck in the 82nd minute to put the affair beyond doubt.

India have now won the title for a record sixth time. Agencies

Also Read: Nepal edge Bhutan 1-0 via own goal in SAFF Women’s Championship 2026 opener