India Refuses To Travel To Pakistan To Play In ICC Champions Trophy 2025

NEW DELHI: In a significant development, the Indian cricket team will not travel to Pakistan to participate in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and have expressed their desire to play in a neutral venue.

According to reports, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has communicated their decision to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and other concerned stakeholders.

There is also a possibility of some matches being shifted out from Pakistan to Dubai. It is worth noting the ICC event scheduled to be held next year will be hosted by Pakistan.