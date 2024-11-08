India Refuses To Travel To Pakistan To Play In ICC Champions Trophy 2025

NEW DELHI: In a significant development, the Indian cricket team will not travel to Pakistan to participate in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and have expressed their desire to play in a neutral venue.
According to reports, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has communicated their decision to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and other concerned stakeholders.
There is also a possibility of some matches being shifted out from Pakistan to Dubai. It is worth noting the ICC event scheduled to be held next year will be hosted by Pakistan.
"Yes, the BCCI has conveyed their concerns regarding Champions Trophy matches in Pakistan. They want to play matches at a neutral venue and Dubai is the strong candidate to host the fixtures involving the Men in Blue," a source tracking developments told the media.
"No issues will arise if some fixtures are shifted to Dubai. Accommodation and logistical aspects will be fully sorted and the smooth conduct of the matches will be ensured," the source further added.
It is worth mentioning that the International Cricket Council (ICC) had already drafted the schedule for the multi-nation tournament and India were slated to play their games in Lahore.
However, the BCCI's refusal to let the Indian team travel to Pakistan will result in some modifications before the schedule could be announced to the public.