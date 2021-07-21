India seal ODI series vs Sri Lanka

COLOMBO: With the help of Deepak Chahar and Suryakumar Yadav's half centuries India beat Sri Lanka by 3 wickets in the second ODI to seal the three-match series here on Tuesday night.



Chasing 276 to win, India reached the target in 49.1 overs losing 7 wickets.

India lost top three wickets at 65 in 12 overs. Prithvi Shaw (13) and Ishan Kishan (1) out quickly while captain Sikhar Dhawan made 29. Then Manish Pandey (37) and Suryakumar (53 off 44 balls) put on 50 runs before Manish went back followed by Hardik Pandya for a duck. Suryakumar added 44 runs with Krunal Pandya (35) for the sixth wicket.

Deepak Chahar took charge of the innings after Krunal's fall. He reached his maiden half century in his 5th ODI in 64 balls. Bhuvneshwar Kumar gave him good company as they needed 3 runs in the final over. Deepak remained unbeaten at 69 in 82 balls while the pair put on 84 runs where Bhuvi added unbeaten 19 runs.

Earlier, Chamika Karunaratne's unbeaten 44 off 33 balls towards the end of the innings took Sri Lanka to 275 for nine in their allotted 50 at the R. Premadasa Stadium.

Opener Avishka Fernando (50 off 71 balls) and batsman Charith Asalanka (65 off 68 balls) scored half-centuries to lead the Lankans to a total with which they will look to challenge India.

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (3/50) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/54) were the most successful bowlers for India. Seamer Bhuvneshwar got rid of both the half-centurions after Chahal had got the first two wickets.

India had won the first ODI on Sunday by seven wickets.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 275/9 in 50 overs (C Asalanka 65, A Fernando 50, C Karunaratne 44 not out, Y Chahal 3/50, B Kumar 3/54) lost to India 277/7 in 49.1 overs (Deepak Chahar 69no, Suryakumar Yadav 53, Manish Pandey 37, Dhawan 29, Wanindu Hasaranga 3/37). Agencies

