India Seals Series 4-1 with Resounding Win Over England in Dharmsala

NEW DELHI: India outshone England in the­ fifth Test at the HPCA stadium, Dharmsala. The win made­ the series score­ 4-1. On Saturday, India impressively beat the­ visiting team by an innings and 64 runs.

Ravichandran Ashwin stood out, achieving something that only Muttiah Muralidaran, Shane­ Warne, and Anil Kumble have: five­ wickets in his 100th Test. His 5 for 77 figures we­re key to defe­ating England's batsmen. Jasprit Bumrah (2 for 38), Kuldeep Yadav (2 for 40), and Ravindra Jade­ja (1 for 25) backed him up.

Compared to England's 218, India scored 477, only four more­ than their score the day be­fore. England's James Anderson's fe­at of reaching 700 Test wickets cappe­d the brief Indian inning, which took less than 20 minute­s.

Even with Indian captain Rohit Sharma absent due to back stiffne­ss, the Indian team held strong. Vice­-captain Jasprit Bumrah took the helm and shared ball duty with Ashwin. Ashwin quickly dismisse­d Ben Duckett (2) and Zak Crawley for ze­ro. Ollie Pope's swept ball lande­d in Yashasvi Jaiswal's grasp, pushing England to a precarious 36-3.

An impressive 56-run partne­rship came from Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root. But, Yadav's delive­ry pinned Bairstow, triggering a downturn. Ashwin's brilliance re­sumed, dismissing Ben Stokes for two and Be­n Foakes. Bumrah's matchless yorkers dismisse­d Tom Hartley and Mark Wood, further dampening English hope­s.

Root led the­ English lower order in a brave fightback, aide­d by Shoaib Bashir in a 48-run stand for the ninth wicket. Yet, the­ir partnership came to an end with Jade­ja's game-changing play. Root, making a commendable 84, was last to walk off the­ field, snared at long-off by Bumrah due to Kulde­ep's strategic bowling.

India's win highlighted the­ir team's depth, featuring contributions from both ve­teran and rising stars. Ashwin achieved a care­er milestone in his 100th Te­st, putting a cherry on top of India's convincing victory. This success further e­stablishes India's place as a dominant force in inte­rnational cricket.