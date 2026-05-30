India set for historic Ice Hockey World Championships participation in Germany

New Delhi: India will compete at the IIHF World Championships 2027 across its men’s, women and U20 boys’ teams, with all three national teams placed in Division IV of the World Championship pathway, marking one of the biggest milestones in the country’s ice hockey journey.

The IIHF World Championship 2027 is slated to take place from May 14 to 30 in Germany, bringing the world’s top teams and fans together in Dusseldorf and Mannheim.

The men’s, women’s and U20 teams will undergo national camps, player assessments, coaching programmes and competition exposure as part of the preparation plan leading up to the 2027 championships.

India has been a full member of the International Ice Hockey Federation since 1989. While Indian teams have participated in international and regional tournaments in the past, the World Championships represent a larger stage in terms of scale, structure and long-term impact.

“This is a historic moment for Indian ice hockey and a proud step for winter sports in India,” said Gurpreet Singh Bakshi, President, Ice Hockey Association of India. “For our men’s, women’s and U20 Boys teams to be part of the IIHF World Championships pathway is a major achievement for the sport and for the players who will carry the Indian flag on this platform.”

The development comes at a time when ice hockey in India has been building stronger momentum through national competitions, state participation, player development initiatives, coaching support and increased visibility for winter sports.

The 2025 National Ice Hockey Championship at Himadri Ice Rink in Dehradun, India’s only Olympic-size indoor ice rink, brought together teams across men’s, women’s and youth categories, reflecting the expanding domestic base of the sport. IANS

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