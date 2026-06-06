India slump to 1-3 defeat against Tajikistan in first friendly in Tursunzoda

NEW DELHI: India suffered a 1-3 loss away to Tajikistan at the TALCO Arena in Tursunzoda in the first of two international friendlies on Friday. Sheriddin Boboev, M. Karimov, and Ehsoni Panshanbe scored for Tajikistan before substitute Farukh Choudhary netted a consolation goal for the visitor in the 88th minute from a free-kick.

The Blue Tigers play the host on June 9 for the second match. This set of matches comes after the Khalid Jamil-coached Indian team failed to score a goal and lost both its matches in the Unity Cup 2026 in London. Agencies

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