India squad for Bangladesh T20I series announced: Mayank gets maiden call-up; Riyan included

MUMBAI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming Twenty20 International series against Bangladesh.

Pace sensation Mayank Yadav, who turned heads in the last Indian Premier League (IPL) season for Lucknow Super Giants, was rewarded for his pace and accuracy with a maiden call-up to the national side.

The selection also reflects the inclusion of emerging players like Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, and Nitish Kumar Reddy, who will be keen to seize their opportunities and make an impact at the international level.

The squad announcement also marked the return of mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy and wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma to the national set-up. However, Sanju Samson is likely to be the first-choice wicketkeeper for the Suryakumar Yadav-led team.

Amongst those who could make their international debut during the series are seam-bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy and pacer Harshit Rana.

The first T20I is set to be played on October 6 in Gwalior, while the teams will play the remaining two on October 9 (New Delhi) and October 12 (Hyderabad).

India T20I squad vs Bangladesh:

Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav. Agencies

