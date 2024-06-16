India Squash Teams Set for Fifth Place Showdowns in Asian Championships

Dalian: India women will play Iran for fifth place in the Asian Team Squash Championships in Dalian, China, on Sunday while the men will take on South Korea to decide the fifth and sixth positions.

On Saturday, the penultimate day of the competition, Indian women put it past Singapore in the classification stage, which saw Sunita Patel and Rathika Suthanthira Seelan win in five games each in dramatic fashion.

Meanwhile, the men beat Iran to advance in their classification round, with Om Semwal and Velavan Senthilkumar also winning in five games each. IANS

