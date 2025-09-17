India, Sri Lanka to host Women’s T20 World Cup for Blind

Bengaluru: Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) on Tuesday confirmed Sri Lanka as co-hosts for the first-ever Women’s T20 World Cup Cricket for the Blind, alongside India, from November 11 to November 25.

Originally planned across New Delhi, Bengaluru, and Kathmandu (Nepal), the Executive Committee of the World Blind Cricket Council (WBCC), in its virtual meeting on September 15, finalised Colombo, Sri Lanka, as the neutral venue for fixtures involving Pakistan and as an additional host city for the tournament, owing to the prevailing situation in Nepal. CABI officials will soon begin consultations with their counterparts in Colombo to oversee arrangements.

The tournament will feature 21 league matches, two semi-finals, and a grand finale, with games spread across New Delhi, Bengaluru, and Colombo. (IANS)

