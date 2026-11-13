India suffer humiliating 0-5 defeat to New Zealand in first November international friendly

Auckland: India suffered a crushing 0-5 defeat to New Zealand in their first friendly of the November international window at the Go Media Stadium on Thursday.

Jesse Randall scored twice, while Chris Wood and Lachlan Bayliss also found the net as New Zealand registered a comprehensive victory. An own goal by Indian defender Bijoy Varghese opened the scoring in the fifth minute.

The defeat marked India’s first-ever appearance on New Zealand soil. The two teams will meet again in their second friendly in Christchurch on Sunday.

India goalkeeper Vishal Kaith, returning to the national team after his last appearance in June, produced several impressive saves to prevent an even heavier defeat. However, he received little support as the hosts maintained control for long periods of the contest. IANS

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