India Thrash South Korea 7-3 to Close In on AHF Junior Asia Cup Semifinals

Moqi: India rout South Korea 7-3 on Tuesday to strengthen their position at the top of Pool A of the AHF Junior Asia Cup 2026.

The victory took India’s tally to seven points from three matches, comprising two wins and a draw, and left them within touching distance of a semi-final berth. The defeat, meanwhile, left South Korea at six points, with a difficult final Pool A fixture against Japan, who take on Indonesia later on Tuesday and remain in the race to semis at four points.

India will face Chinese Taipei in their last pool match on Wednesday, knowing that a victory will seal their place in the semi-finals.

The contest remained finely balanced for much of the match, with South Korea matching India goal for goal, but the defending champions raised the intensity in the closing stages of the third quarter before producing a decisive three-goal burst in the final quarter.

Captain and star dragflicker Anmol Ekka once again led India’s scoring effort, netting twice to take his tournament tally to eight goals.

The match was played on a knife’s edge in the opening three quarters, with neither side willing to concede an inch. India made the brighter start and took the lead in the fifth minute when Anmol converted a penalty corner.

However, South Korea responded almost immediately, with Dohyeon Choi finding the back of the net from a penalty corner in the very next minute to restore parity at 1-1.

The second quarter followed a similar pattern. Lovenoor Singh put India back in front with a field goal in the 18th minute, but South Korea once again found a quick response. Hyoguk Yoo scored from a penalty corner within the next 60 seconds to make it 2-2.

India, however, ensured they carried the advantage into the half-time interval. Ajeet Yadav struck in the 20th minute to restore India’s one-goal cushion and give them a 3-2 lead at the break.

South Korea refused to relent after the restart and continued to test the Indian defence. Yoo was once again at the heart of their attacking effort, scoring his second goal of the match just six minutes into the third quarter, which brought the Koreans level for the third time at 3-3.

With the match seemingly heading into the final quarter all square, India produced an important response. Prabhdeep Singh found the breakthrough towards the end of the third quarter, restoring India’s lead at 4-3 in the 42nd minute, giving his side the momentum heading into the final 15 minutes.

Gursewak Singh extended India’s advantage in the 55th minute before Anmol struck again a minute later off a penalty corner to make it 6-3. Aryan Xess then completed the decisive spell in the 58th minute as India’s relentless pressure produced a seventh goal for a 7-3 win. IANS

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