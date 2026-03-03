India to Host Afghanistan for Test and ODI Series in June

New Delhi: Afghanistan will tour India for a one-off Test and three ODIs in June, said the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday. The series, to be held soon after the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) ends, will mark Afghanistan’s first bilateral series against India after their last face-off happened via a three-game T20I series in January 2024.

As per a statement by secretary Devajit Saikia, the Test match will be played at the PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh from June 6 to June 10. The ODI series will commence on June 14 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, with the subsequent matches scheduled to happen at the BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow and MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on June 17 and 20 respectively.

The last time Afghanistan played a Test against India, it marked their debut in Test cricket in June 2018. In that match, Afghanistan lost to India by an innings and 262 runs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. IANS

