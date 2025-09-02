Sports

India to host Badminton World Championships 2026 in Delhi

BAI’s Sanjay Mishra said India will uphold Paris’s “excellence & grandeur” as Delhi hosts the Badminton World Championships next year.
NEW DELHI: India will carry forward the standards of “excellence and grandeur” that Paris has showcased when the country hosts the badminton World Chamionships next year in Delhi, BAI secretary Sanjay Mishra said on Monday during the closing ceremony of prestigious event here.

India will host the 30th edition of the tournament in Delhi next year in August -- only the second instance of the prestigious competition coming to the country. Hyderabad had hosted the 2009 edition. Agencies

